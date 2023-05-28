Akshay Kumar visits Badrinath Dham, Jageshwar Dham in Uttarakhand; offers prayers

After Kedarnath, Akshay Kumar visited the holy places of Badrinath Dham and Jageshwar Dham in Uttarakhand. He is currently shooting in the state

Akshay Kumar

Hindi film superstar Akshay Kumar began his Sunday with a spiritual journey to the northern state of Uttarakhand. The actor flew out to the Himalayan state to visit the Badrinath Dham and Jageshwar Dham. Upon his arrival, the actor was surrounded by a sea of fans who arrived to catch his glimpse. The actor had recently visited the Kedarnath temple.

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting in Uttarakhand for his upcoming film. He took the opportunity to seek blessings at the holy sites in the state. In the videos doing the rounds on social media, Akshay Kumar who is seen in a black hoodie and track pants, made his way through the crowd escorted by the police.

Akshay Kumar also took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his visit to the religious sites. On Sunday morning, he first shared a video of him taking a helicopter ride over the Himalayan range. "The good fortune of shooting in devbhoomi Uttarakhand!! On my way to Shri Badrinath dham. Absolutely amazing. No words," he wrote sharing the video.

In another post, Akshay shared a picture of himself clicked after his darshan at Jageshwar Dham. "Jageshwar Dham serene calm and blissful," he wrote sharing the picture in which he can be seen getting escorted by the police. In the background, we can see fans with their phones out trying to capture the actor's visit.

Recently, pictures of the actor playing volleyball with the police. He wore a black T-shirt, blue pants, and sneakers. Earlier, following his visit to Kedarnath, Akshay had met Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. News agency ANI had reported that the chief minister had gifted a traditional shawl and a memento to Akshay during their meeting.

Earlier, he also visited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi during the shoot of his film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film produced by Vashu Bhagnani will see Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran play the antagonist. The actor is currently busy with his upcoming projects including 'OMG 2', 'Hera Pheri 3', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and others. Of late the actor did not have much success at the box office as his films Selfiee, Prithviraj Chauhan failed to make a mark at the box office.

