In Pic: Akshay Kumar at Mahakumbh. Pic/ANI

Akshay Kumar has reached Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. Several celebrities have been visiting Prayagraj during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, and now a video of Akshay Kumar reaching the Kumbh Mela has surfaced on social media. The video shows Akshay Kumar in a white kurta-pyjama walking down the stairs, making his way towards the holy river.

Akshay Kumar visits Mahakumbh

In the video that has emerged on social media, Akshay can be seen praying to the holy river with folded hands before he makes his way towards the river to finally take a dip in the holy Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. Along with Akshay Kumar, multiple cameramen could be seen recording him. After completing the ritual at the Triveni Sangam, Akshay Kumar shared his appreciation, saying, "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed."

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar takes a holy dip in Sangam waters during ongoing #Mahakumbh in UP's Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/rHRM1XrEB0 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

Reflecting on his previous experiences, the actor reminisced about the 2019 Kumbh, saying, "I still remember when the Kumbh took place in 2019, people used to bring their own gathri (bundle of belongings)... but now many influential personalities like Ambani, Adani, and famous actors are coming. This shows how good the arrangements are."

He further expressed his gratitude to the officials and security personnel, saying, "I want to thank all the officials and security personnel for taking care of everyone here. They have ensured the safety and comfort of all the devotees."

Celebs at Mahakumbh Mela

In the past couple of weeks, several famous personalities, including Neena Gupta, veteran actress Jaya Prada, comedian Sunil Grover, Remo D’Souza, Anupam Kher, Vidyut Jammwal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, and Bhagyashree, among others, have taken a holy dip at the Mahakumbh , one of the most revered spiritual events in India.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkummar Rao shared his experience of visiting the Mahakumbh Mela. "The atmosphere here is very good. When I went to Mahakumbh last time with my wife, that experience changed my life. We met Swamiji in Rishikesh, and since then, we have been meeting him. We took Swamiji’s blessings, and now we will take a holy bath... It is organized on such a large scale... My best wishes are with all the people and the administration," he said.

The Mahakumbh 2025, which kicked off on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. This grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.