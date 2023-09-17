Akshay Kumar's witty exchange with fan after 'Mission Raniganj' song release is hilarious

In a recent Instagram post, Akshay Kumar thrilled fans by announcing the release of the song 'Jalsa 2.0' from the movie. The song, now available for all to enjoy, sets the stage for what promises to be a gripping cinematic experience

Akshay Kumar, is all set to grace the silver screen once again with his upcoming movie, Mission Raniganj. Scheduled for release on October 6th, 2023, this film promises to be an ode to heroism, based on the real-life incident of the Raniganj Coalfields Collapse of 1989 that shook West Bengal.

In a recent Instagram post, Akshay Kumar thrilled fans by announcing the release of the song 'Jalsa 2.0' from the movie. The song, now available for all to enjoy, sets the stage for what promises to be a gripping cinematic experience.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay treated fans with the full song video and captioned it, ‘It’s time to celebrate! 🙌 #GetReadyToJalsa. Jalsa 2.0 video out now. Link in bio. #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.”

Sung and lyrics penned by Satinder Sartaaj.

Akshay and Parineeti dressed in Punjabi attire. The duo can be seen performing Bhangra on catchy desi beats. As news of the song release spread, Akshay Kumar's Instagram comments section lit up with fans expressing their anticipation and sending best wishes and love for mission Raniganj. One fan eagerly exclaimed, "Can't wait to see you playing yet another real-life hero on the big screen."

In the midst of the excitement, a witty exchange between Akshay Kumar and a fan from India caught the attention of many. The fan, noticing the late-hour post, humorously inquired, “Sir haven’t you slept yet?” To this, Akshay Kumar replied in his characteristic style, "I am in London, bhai. It's 6 pm, if you say, I'll go to sleep." This amusing response sparked an online frenzy, garnering numerous likes and further endearing him to his dedicated fan base.

Makers recently unveiled the teaser and received a massive response from the audience.

Akshay dropped the teaser on Instagram. “In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October,” he captioned it.

The film is based on true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s first successful coal mine rescue mission.

In the movie teaser, Akshay can be seen donning a red turban.

As the release date for Mission Raniganj draws nearer, fans across the globe eagerly await the opportunity to witness Akshay Kumar's portrayal of yet another real-life hero. With his commitment to bringing inspiring stories to the forefront of Indian cinema, this movie is sure to be a touching tribute.