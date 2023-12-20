Akshay Kumar’s disaster-thriller film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, has got the global top position on Netflix

Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ bags the most watched spot on Netflix x 00:00

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s disaster-thriller film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, has got the global top position on Netflix. The film is produced by Pooja Entertainment known for their commercial blockbusters at the box-office . It has claimed the number one spot in the globally most watched films segment on Netflix With an astonishing 5,700,000 hours viewed and a whopping 2,500,000 views.

Talking about the same, actor Jackky Bhagnani said: “This film is a celebration of real-life heroism. Jaswant Singh Gill's courageous rescue mission story was waiting to be told. We at Pooja Entertainment, put all our creative might behind it to make this story come to life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is the retelling of the Raniganj coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film is based on Jaswant Singh Gill, a brave and diligent mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad who rescued 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

Jackky added: “We are thrilled that the film continues to conquer the hearts and screens of audiences across the world. Its magnetic pull is a reminder that a great tale about heroism told well has universal appeal.”

The film's theatrical release was on 6 October 2023

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever