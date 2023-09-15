As we bid adieu to Mumbai's iconic double-decker buses, here's revisiting how it was monumental in Bollywood

Pic/Google

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar's Mohra to Darsheel Safary's Taare Zameen Par, films shot within and around Mumbai's double-decker buses x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





After 80 years of service, Mumbai`s iconic double-decker buses are being discontinued Here`s looking at films shot within and around the iconic vehicle Shaan to Mohra and Taare Zameen Par, films captured it beauty throughout

The iconic double-decker buses will no longer run on the streets of Mumbai. After 80 years of service, the last of these non-AC buses left Marol Depot on Friday morning. According to a statement by BEST's spokesperson to PTI, only seven double-decker buses, including three open-deck buses, were running on the roads. They will be discontinued as the vehicles are completing 15 years of their codal life.

Mumbai, the hub of Bollywood films, has been romanticised beautifully over the years on the big screen. While filmmakers have shot projects at different locations and monuments, double-decker buses also played an important role in crucial scenes. As we bid adieu to the vehicle, here's revisiting how it was monumental in Bollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaan

Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi and Bindiya Goswami's iconic song, Jaanu Meri Jaan, from Shaan was picturised around a double-decker bus. The setting and situation complemented the song beautifully.

Mohra

Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar's Mohra featured a key sequence inside a double-decker bus. The antagonist and protagonist came face-to-face for a dramatic scene.

Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film that moved every person in the audience with its simplicity and innocence. Reflecting every child's dream to sit on the window seat, a scene from the film showed one of the popular features of the double-decker bus. Darsheel Safary can be seen enjoying the bus ride.

Arjun

Sunny Deol and action go hand-in-hand. In his film, Arjun, the actor pulled off a thrilling sequence between two buses. The scene will be remembered for years as the combination of Sunny, action and double-decker can no longer be recreated.

Double-decker buses were introduced in Mumbai in 1937. Known for its bright red colour that accommodated hundreds of people, it became a symbol of the city's identity.

According to reports, non-AC double-decker buses will be replaced with 900 AC double-decker e-buses over the next nine months. Reportedly, the buses will be operated from 12 out of the 27 bus depots and will have automatic entrances, CCTVs, and mobile charging facilities.

With the discontinuation of non-AC double-decker buses, commuters appealed to BEST to preserve at least two of them at the museum.