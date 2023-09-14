Parineeti Chopra was seen with Akshay Kumar this morning as they promoted their upcoming film, Mission Raniganj

Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Amid wedding rumours, Parineeti Chopra promotes Mission Raniganj with Akshay Kumar x 00:00

Wedding bells are reportedly about to ring for Parineeti Chopra. The actress, who got engaged to politician Raghav Chadha in May this year, will tie the knot soon. Reports state that Parineeti and Raghav's wedding will be held in Udaipur on September 24. Before the pre-wedding festivities begin, the actress was busy completing her work commitments.

Parineeti was seen with Akshay Kumar at Pooja Entertainment's office in Mumbai this morning. They are headlining the upcoming biopic, titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The actress was dressed in a black and golden embellished kurti. She paired it with a white churidar pyjama and heels. Akshay wore a black sweatshirt and pants.

As per India Today's report, Parineeti and Raghav's wedding is set to take place on September 24. Pre-wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on September 23. The celebrations will take place at The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace. Parineeti's Choora ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on September 23. Following that, a pleasant welcome meal will be hosted on the same day in the afternoon. The evening will conclude with a big party attended by both the soon-to-be-wed couple and their family. The theme for this party, is reportedly 'Let's party like it's the 90s'.

According to the report, the celebrations will begin on September 24 at 1 p.m. with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, with the theme 'Threads of Blessings.' Following that, at 2 p.m., the lively Baraat procession will begin, ending with the wedding ceremony at the Leela Palace, which will be themed 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' The Jaimala begins at 3:30 p.m., followed by the holy Pheras at 4 p.m., and the Vidai at 6:30 p.m. To cap off this memorable day, a reception, themed 'A Night of Amore,' will be hosted at the hotel.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is inspired by a real life incident at Raniganj coalfield and from the heroic act of Late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s coal mine rescue mission. The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill (portrayed by Akshay) played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which is documented to be the world's largest and successful rescue mission against all odds.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani, a Pooja Entertainment Production - Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film is set to debut in cinemas on October 6, 2023.