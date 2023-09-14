Friendship in London to upcoming grand wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's love story is nothing less than a fairytale

Amid rumours of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, let's look back at their journey from being friends in London to becoming life partners

According to reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha becomes friends in London Parineeti and Raghav reportedly grew closer when she was in Punjab for Chamika`s shoot As per the buzz, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan on September 24

Wedding bells are about to ring for Parineeti Chopra and her fiance Raghav Chadha. According to the invitation that went viral on social media recently, the pre-wedding festivities will begin in Udaipur on September 23. Reportedly, they'll tie the knot in a grand traditional ceremony on September 24. As the celebrations are soon to begin, did you know Parineeti and Raghav met while they were studying in London?

As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav became friends when they were in London for higher education. The actress holds a triple Honours degree in business, finance, and economics from the Manchester Business School whereas the politician studied at the London School of Economics (LSE). They met in London and their friendship strengthened over the years.

Parineeti kept her relationship with Raghav under tight wraps until they were seen making regular visits to eateries in Mumbai. Rumours of their relationship sparked off only a few months before their close-knit engagement. As per a Women's Era report, Parineeti and Raghav took their friendship to the next level when she was shooting for Chamkila in Punjab last year. Reportedly, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA would often visit the actress on the set of the Imtiaz Ali-directed Netflix film.

Parineeti was first spotted with Raghav outside a restaurant in Mumbai. In March this year, the politician dismissed rumours of a relationship with her. Their frequent outings and dates added fuel to the rumour. While they were in denial, Sanjeev Arora, a politician from Aam Aadmi Party and a Rajya Sabha member, indirectly confirmed the news of their engagement. He tweeted, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

Ahead of her engagement, Parineeti's aunt, Madhu Chopra, confirmed the news and said in a statement to Pinkvilla, "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings." The ceremony took place on May 13 at Raghav’s Central Delhi residence, Kapurthala House.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Parineeti wrote on Instagram, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! May God bless us."

Parineeti and Raghav are yet to make the news of their wedding official.