Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's lavish wedding: From D-Day date to the party theme; details inside

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been making headlines since the reports of their September wedding came out. Previously, it was reported that the two would tie the knot in the month of October, but the recent rumour suggests something else. Now, amidst these reports, new details have emerged, revealing that Parineeti and Raghav will marry on September 24th in Udaipur. Additionally, information such as the venue, schedule, theme, and pre-wedding events have also been revealed.

According to a report from India Today, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding is set to take place on September 24. On September 23, the pair will engage in pre-wedding traditions before the spectacular wedding. These celebrations will take place at two opulent locations in Udaipur, Rajasthan: The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace.

Parineeti will take part in the Choora ceremony, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. on September 23. Following that, a pleasant welcome meal is scheduled for the same day in the afternoon. The evening will conclude with a big party attended by both the soon-to-be-wed couple and their family. The theme for this party, is reportedly 'Let's party like it's the 90s'.

The India Today web gained a copy of the invitation card for this lavish wedding, which includes detailed information on the wedding day itself. The celebrations will begin on September 24 at 1 p.m. with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, with the theme 'Threads of Blessings.' Following that, at 2 p.m., the lively Baraat procession will begin, ending to the wedding ceremony at the Leela Palace, which will be themed 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' The Jaimala begins at 3:30 p.m., followed by the holy Pheras at 4 p.m., and the Vidai at 6:30 p.m. To cap off this memorable day, a reception, themed 'A Night of Amore,' will be hosted at the hotel.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in ‘OMG 2’ alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is Akshay and Parineeti’s second collaboration after ‘Kesari’.