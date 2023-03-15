Akshay Oberoi calls 'Gaslight' co-star Sara Ali Khan as 'bundle of energy

The suspense thriller is helmed by Pavan Kripalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles

Akshay Oberoi who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Gaslight', recently shared his experience working with Sara Ali Khan in the movie. The suspense thriller is helmed by Pavan Kripalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

Akshay said, "Sara is bundle of energy on sets! Whenever she's on sets while we were shooting, she would always bring in her positive energy around everyone. She is funny and humorous and doesn't ever leave an opportunity to crack jokes which keeps your mind fresh and lighter while you're shooting."

On Monday, the makers of the upcoming suspense thriller film unveiled the official trailer. Taking to Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar shared the trailer which he captioned, "Shaq ka ghera hai badhta jaa raha...aakhir khooni hai kaun? Watch the trailer now! #Gaslight streaming on 31st March."

Talking about the film, actor Sara Ali Khan, said, "Gaslight is a classic whodunit- set in an eerie yet beautiful palatial estate. It revolves around the character of Misha who's trying to find the truth behind her fathers 'absence'. During her endeavour she comes across a lot of strange and terrifying instances, and the story then becomes about how she navigates her way through this unknown terrain. It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she's a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them at the edge of their seat. I am grateful for the association with Tips FIlms Ltd., 12th Street Entertainment, Pavan Kirpalani and Disney+ Hotstar."

Vikrant said, "It's been an incredible journey while shooting for Gaslight, the film is a murder mystery with unraveling of truths of each character which makes it more interesting. Kapil is a complex character. The audience will enjoy the film throughout. I am excited to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar and hope audiences enjoy this film."

Chitrangda Singh said, "I have always been fascinated by thrillers. Gaslight gave me the opportunity to explore that and enabled me to mold myself into a character like never before. I could explore various facets of myself as an actor with the character of Rukmini and it was indeed something very different. I am glad to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar family and hope audiences are ready to experience this thrilling journey with Gaslight."

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 31. Apart from this, Akshay Oberoi will be seen playing the role of an air force fighter in Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Fighter'. Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role and it is touted to be India's first aerial action thriller film. In 'Fighter', Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. The film is said to be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the sacrifice of the country's armed forces. 'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024, and it marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration.

