Akshay Oberoi: You face a lot of rejection as an actor so looking back is not an option

Akshay Oberoi who started his acting career as a child in 2002 with a comedy-drama 'American Chai' as tree releases to look forward to. These include 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey and Varchasva' along with Ravi Kishen and Tridha Choudhary. The actor speaks about his upcoming projects and how he looks back at his career choices.

What can the audience look forward to in Judaa Hoke Bhi?

My character in 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' is a wounded man. He was once a singer who now is wasting his life away with alcohol. He sings for drinks. He's down on everything-his family and love life. It was fun to play someone with so many wrinkles, somebody so down on luck. He's in search of his wife. Eventually he realises his mistakes and tries to be a better man, so he represents you, me and everyone around!

If you could say something to your younger self or change something about your past career choices what would that be?

The only way to survive as an actor is to not have regrets and not look back. Otherwise you would always be thinking, what if I did this or that! Luck plays a big factor in our career. You face so much rejection as an actor that looking back is not an option. Hard work and patience always pays off, that lasts longer than material gains.

Which are your upcoming projects?

There's 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey. I had a great time working with Pawan Kriplani, he pushed me to do better. There's 'Ek Kori Prem Katha' based on virgin testing. There's also 'Varchasva' along with Ravi Kishen and Tridha Choudhary.

