Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: In a last-ball thriller, BJP chooses Eknath Shinde for top job
Had BJP agreed to 2.5 years of Shiv Sena CM, there would never have been an MVA: Uddhav Thackeray
Nupur Sharma should apologise, her loose tongue set the entire country on fire: Supreme Court
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers over next 2 days
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Mumbai: Minor landslide near Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property, says BMC official
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sara Ali Khan shows off her washboard abs in latest pictures Check it out

Sara Ali Khan shows off her washboard abs in latest pictures; Check it out!

Updated on: 01 July,2022 01:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Taking to her social media, Sara Ali Khan shared a few pictures of herself showing off her washboard abs and looking more fit than ever. She chose to wear a black sports outfit, top to bottom

Sara Ali Khan shows off her washboard abs in latest pictures; Check it out!

Picture courtesy/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account


Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who is currently in London along with a few of her close ones shared a picture of herself working out amidst the holidays. While people take time off to relax, our queen takes time off to work out a little extra.  

Taking to her social media, Sara Ali Khan shared a few pictures of herself showing off her washboard abs and looking more fit than ever. She chose to wear a black sports outfit, top to bottom. 




Also Read: Sara Ali Khan sports casual look as she poses for photo with Manish Malhotra


In the caption, the actress wrote “You don’t take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out! [sic]"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read: See Post: Sara Ali Khan wins hearts as she shares her traditional look in a sari

sara ali khan Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK