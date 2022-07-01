Sara Ali Khan shows off her washboard abs in latest pictures; Check it out!

Taking to her social media, Sara Ali Khan shared a few pictures of herself showing off her washboard abs and looking more fit than ever. She chose to wear a black sports outfit, top to bottom
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who is currently in London along with a few of her close ones shared a picture of herself working out amidst the holidays. While people take time off to relax, our queen takes time off to work out a little extra.
Taking to her social media, Sara Ali Khan shared a few pictures of herself showing off her washboard abs and looking more fit than ever. She chose to wear a black sports outfit, top to bottom.
In the caption, the actress wrote “You don’t take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out! [sic]"
While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.
