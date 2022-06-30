Sara Ali Khan shows off her washboard abs in latest pictures

The actress is currently in London

Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan who is currently in London along with a few of her close ones shared a picture of herself working out amidst the holidays. While people take time off to relax, our queen takes time off to work out a little extra.

Taking to her social media, Sara Ali Khan shared a few pictures of herself showing off her washboard abs and looking more fit than ever. She chose to wear a black sports outfit, top to bottom.

In the caption, the actress wrote “You don’t take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out!

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

