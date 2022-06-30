See Post: Sara Ali Khan wins hearts as she shares her traditional look in a saree

The actress wore a red and velvet-colored saree with a modern touch to it designed by Manish Malhotra

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Sara Ali Khan

Be it her modern look or traditional, be it ethnic or casual, Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is the one who never fails to impress the fashion police and fans.

Recently, the actress shared a glamorous picture on her social media in which she wore a red and velvet-colored saree with a modern touch to it designed by Manish Malhotra.

Sara Ali Khan will soon be teaming up with Vicky Kaushal for a film. And now, the question is- Is she teaming up with Anees Bazmee and Dinesh Vijan soon? The 'Kedarnath' actress was spotted at Maddock Films and Anees Bazmee's office but no official confirmation is made yet.

Also, that Dream Girl 2 is in the works has been in the news over the past few months. While Ayushmann Khurrana has been retained as the leading man of the comedy, the makers are scouting for the female lead. Names of various actors, including Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, are doing the rounds for the project.

However, mid-day has learnt that Sara Ali Khan is the top choice for Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial venture.



A source reveals, “The makers are looking for a feisty, young star. They think Sara fits the bill, and have begun talks with her. However, it is still in the early stages. The film will go on floors only later in the year.” If Khan comes on board, it will mark her first collaboration with Khurrana. The two actors were to team up for a comedy for Maddock Films a few years ago, but the project didn’t materialise due to the pandemic-induced delays.

Also, Sara and Ananya were seen in a fun mood post the big IIFA 2022 event as Sara shared a couple of pictures on her social media where the two Bollywood divas could be seen having a gala time recently.

In the 15-second boomerang video, Ananya could be seen enacting a gesture of the 'Chaka Chak' song from Sara's movie, Atrangi Re. Sara on the other hand could be seen recording the video sporting a smile.

