Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday groove together post IIFA 2022

Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Picture courtesy/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account


Actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were seen in a fun mood post the big IIFA 2022 event as Sara shared a couple of pictures on her social media where the two Bollywood divas could be seen having a gala time.

"Chakachak with Panday. It's ok because it's Sunday", captioned Sara on her Instagram story.




In the 15-second boomerang video, Ananya could be seen enacting a gesture of the 'Chaka Chak' song from Sara's movie, Atrangi Re. Sara on the other hand could be seen recording the video sporting a smile.


