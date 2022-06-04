Sara Ali Khan on KK's demise: Thoroughly heartbreaking what happened

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 June,2022 11:58 AM IST
ANI

Top

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead

Picture courtesy/Yogen Shah


Actor Sara Ali Khan who was present at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), condoled the sudden and shocking demise of legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK.

"I think that it is thoroughly heartbreaking what happened. Too bad what happened. What can I say apart from this? May he rest in peace and my deepest condolences to their whole family."




Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.


sara ali khan IIFA 2022 bollywood news Entertainment News Singer KK

