Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Sample of girl from UP's Ghaziabad sent for monkeypox testing, govt sources say 'unnecessary panic mongering
Uttar Pradesh: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence
Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000
Mumbai sees 763 Covid-19 cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally touches 3,735
AAP to contest all seats in Gujarat Assembly polls
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > A.R. Rahman remembers KK at IIFA Rocks 2022

A.R. Rahman remembers KK at IIFA Rocks 2022

Updated on: 04 June,2022 11:51 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
ANI |

Top

Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

A.R. Rahman remembers KK at IIFA Rocks 2022

AR Rahman. Pic/Yogen Shah


Music maestro AR Rahman took a moment to pay his respect to the musicians who lost their lives lately -- especially KK.

"Musicians take you on another space, so I am really sad about losing Lata Ji, KK, SP Balasubrahmanyam...the list goes on but I think the world is societal...keep going on," Rahman told media during IIFA 2022 Rocks in Abu Dhabi on Friday.




Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.


Show full article

ar rahman lata mangeshkar IIFA 2022 bollywood news Entertainment News Singer KK

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK