Exclusive! Kabir Khan: KK and I won dance competitions together at Delhi university

Exclusive! Kabir Khan: KK and I won dance competitions together at Delhi university

Updated on: 01 June,2022 10:13 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

KK’s college mate and accomplished director Kabir Khan pays tribute to the late singer with mid-day.com

Exclusive! Kabir Khan: KK and I won dance competitions together at Delhi university

Kabir Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah


Singer KK’s demise on Tuesday came as a shock to fans and colleagues, and his college mate and accomplished director Kabir Khan is no different.

Speaking to mid-day.com, Kabir referred to his college mate at Delhi university as his lucky charm. Kabir says, “KK and I go back a long way! Every film of mine has a song by KK, he was my lucky charm. He was an extremely close friend and we would keep planning to meet but years just go by because he was busy and so was I. When someone goes away you realize you should have taken out time!”




The director says it was KK who inspired him to shift to Mumbai. “KK was the first from our batch to move to the city and we would cite his example. He had started singing jingles by then. Then he became an accomplished singer and I was just two films old but his song ‘Hai Junoon’ from 'New York' became iconic. I still remember sitting with Pritam and how we recorded that song. It’s really heartbreaking to think of it now!”


