Akshay Oberoi on bulking up for 'Fighter'

Akshay decodes his three-month toil to attain bulky frame for Air Force officer role in Fighter

Akshay Oberoi

It’s almost a norm for actors to work with fitness trainers to attain the desired physique before beginning work on a film. Akshay Oberoi, who plays a supporting role in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, was required to bulk up to portray an Indian Air Force pilot. However, instead of seeking the guidance of a fitness trainer, the actor decided to work towards the goal by himself. He shares that it took three months of toil to attain the muscular frame. “I play an Air Force officer, and my physical appearance had to complement my character. So, I took it upon myself to undergo this transformation. I worked out to build muscles and have a broader frame. I underwent rigorous prep that included strength training and cardio, comprising bodyweight squats, mountain climber and burpees,” says Oberoi. Training five days a week, he complemented it with a customised meal plan that was protein-rich, and eliminated sugar from his diet. Siddharth Anand’s directorial venture, also starring Anil Kapoor, is touted to be India’s first aerial action thriller.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan

