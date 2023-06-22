A new edit that features Korean sensation BTS dancing to Hrithik Roshan’s Dhoom Again has made fans go wild on Instagram

BTS (L) and Hrithik Roshan (R), Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS dance to Hrithik Roshan's Dhoom Again in new viral edit, watch! x 00:00

A new edit that features Korean sensation BTS dancing to Hrithik Roshan’s Dhoom Again has made fans go wild on Instagram.

The boyband’s fanbase, ARMY is notoriously good at creating edits, memes and crossover content from their enormously massive catalogue of musical and reality TV content. BTS has a large following in India and Indian ARMYs have taken to crossing over BTS’ original choreographies with different energetic Bollywood and Tollywood songs on several occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The viral edit in question features BTS’ dance practice for their song ‘ON’ from the ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ album. The song originally has a fast tempo and energetic drum beats – and the choreography perfectly matches Hrithik’s equally as charged Dhoom track. A fan comment said that this video “made them want a Hrithik Roshan and BTS dance collab” – the two dance maestros in the same frame would no doubt set the Internet ablaze!

Other fan edits over the years have crossed over several of their dance practices and edited them with Bollywood songs. From the Best of Me choreography perfectly synchronizing with the Bhool Bhulaiyya soundtrack, to BTS perfectly grooving to Anpanman and Radha Kaise Na Jale simultaneously, to the viral Boy with Luv – Chunnari Chunnari mashup – BTS and Bollywood just seem to go together!

India has been waiting for the K-pop superstars to visit the country, but that still remains a distant dream. BTS are aware of their huge fan following in India – and had revealed that they had planned to include India as a tour stop for their later-cancelled Map of The Soul: 7 tour. In a recent livestream, lead rapper Min Yoongi aka SUGA acknowledged the love and support of Indian ARMYs over the years and said that he is fond of watching Bollywood movies! Desi meltdown, much?

The group recently celebrated their 10th anniversary earlier this month and held a fan event in Yeouido Park, Seoul. While members Jin and J-Hope had enlisted for their mandatory military service and couldn’t be physically present, the FESTA event saw Namjoon host a live radio show where he responded to ARMYs’ letters, Yoongi tune in live from his solo Singapore tour and Jungkook narrate a glorious fireworks show.