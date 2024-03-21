A month after announcing her pregnancy, Alanna Panday took to her Instagram page and posted a video from the gender reveal ceremony.

Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray Pic/Instagram screenshot

Listen to this article It's a boy! Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray reveal their baby's gender with a cake - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's cousin and social media sensation, Alanna Panday is expecting her first child with her husband, Ivor McCray. A month after announcing her pregnancy, the Instagram influencer took to her page and posted a video from their gender reveal ceremony.

The video shows Alanna and Ivor twinning in white as they are seated in a garden. A table has been set up with a cake with white frosting covered with cream that is to reveal the gender of the baby. The couple takes two wine glasses and cuts out a piece for each revealing the blue colour hidden underneath - indicating that they're having a boy.

Alanna's mother and fitness expert Deanne commented on the video, "I guessed wrong but saw something that belonged to a boy. It’s so sweet... cried & laughed & cried."

In February, Alanna took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy with a video from her nature-themed maternity shoot. In the video, Alanna looked beautiful in a floral dress flaunting her baby bump, while Ivor opted for a white shirt and trousers.

Alanna and Ivor got married in a grand wedding on March 16, 2023, following Hindu rituals in Mumbai with several Bollywood stars in attendance. Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession. Ivor and Alanna dated for many years before they decided to tie the knot.

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and fitness instructor Deanne Panday. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, USA. They also have a great number of followers on Instagram and keep making videos to keep their fans in the loop and entertained.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alanna will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's 'The Tribe'. "Young, unafraid, and chasing an epic dream, The Tribe is a group of Indian influencers who have been set up to crack global fame in... Los Angeles! Are they fearless or just foolish?" read the show's description.

It has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig, and directed by Omkar Potdar. Besides Alanna, it also features Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry, Aryaana Gandhi, and Hardik Zaveri.

(With inputs from ANI)