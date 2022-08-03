Alaya F gives a challenging twist to her fitness routine; check out

Taking to her social media the actress shared a video from her Maldives trip in which she can be seen performing an exercise amid the beautiful scenic view of the ocean
Alaya F/ Instagram
One of the most popular actresses amongst the Gen-Z, Alaya F is having a great time in the Maldives these days. The fitness enthusiast actress shares her morning fitness routine while giving a major fitness goal to her fans.
Taking to her social media the actress shared a video from her Maldives trip in which she can be seen performing an exercise amid the beautiful scenic view of the ocean. The actress jotted down her experience with a caption -
"As you can see, I have very little regard for my personal safety🤣 totally worth it for magic moments like these at the beautiful @hiltonmaldives 🥰
Styled by @sanamratansi
#AmangiriStory #HiltonMaldives"
Alaya is enjoying her good time in the Maldives and the actress keeps on sharing her updates from her dream vacation on her social media with her fans.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes 'U-Turn' with Ekta Kapoor, 'Freddy' with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.