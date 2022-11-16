×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: 20,000 children aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated in Mumbai
Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run
Mehrauli murder case: ‘Poonawala always kept to himself, never mingled’
Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Alaya F is all set to attend 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival

Alaya F is all set to attend 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival

Updated on: 16 November,2022 01:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

She will be there for the world premiere of Anurag Kashyap’s directorial ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Alaya F is all set to attend 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival

Pic Courtesy: PR


Bollywood actress Alaya F is going places with her film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ directed by Anurag Kashyap which is all set to have it’s world premiere at the 2022 International Marrakech Film Festival. Now after Ranveer Singh, Alaya F will be attending the festival and her fans are all excited to see the actress shine in the screening. Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, this film marks her second film in Bollywood. Alaya F who keeps her fans engaged via her personality activities on social media by putting up multiple genre videos from yoga to art to dance etc, and now the world premiere of her film has been the talk of the town.


Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela' turns 9



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla


Alaya F was first seen in Jawaani Jaaneman where she played the daughter of Saif Ali Khan. Alaya’s performance was applauded across the country, she could be known as the dark horse as only with her first and such good performance she bagged in so many more films. And now with Freddy hitting OTT on December 2, her fans are excited to know what is in store.

Also Read: BIGG BOSS 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays like a Lone Warrior in 'Bigg Boss'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films apart from Freddy, and Almost Pyaar she also has U-Turn produced by Ektaa R Kapoor.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Alaya F anurag kashyap bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK