BIGG BOSS 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays like a Lone Warrior in the 'Bigg Boss' House

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 was all about how games should be played to save oneself in the BB house
Photo Courtesy: PR
The previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw nomination special, which was a combination of confusion and strategy between the two friends group divided inside the house. Yesterday we witnessed Nimrit's game and how she was explaining things to Archana inside the house.
Also Read: Farhan Akhtar speaks about the album ‘Echoes’
Bigg Boss house goes under mess for nomination task. Shalin, Gautam, Archana, Priyanka and Soundarya argue over who will go first in the nomination process. After the task, Archana went to Nimrit and started discussing how because of Priyanka and others she entered the house. To which, Nimrit told her, "Tum tumare vaje se aye ho kisi dusre ke vaje se nhi'. Group se bhi uppar ho tum. Individual strong ho aap" This proves that our Sherni Sardarni knows how to play this game as a lone warrior. The way she was explaining Archana when she was feeling low was commendable.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Day 46 Updates-Bigg Boss uplifts the punishment on Shalin Bhanot
This side of Nimrit is applauded by the audiences and the fans who adore her. She has been always vocal about her thoughts and stood strong with her reasons which were praised by the host Salman Khan. She is the only contestant who tries to listen to everyone in the house whether it could be anyone.