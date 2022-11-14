BIGG BOSS 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talks her heart out in the recent episode of Bigg Boss

×
Updated on: 14 November,2022 12:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The game of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is getting more intense with each passing day

Pic Courtesy: PR


The game of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is getting more intense with each passing day. Amidst all this drama, everybody celebrated Children's Day in the house. In today's episode, we have seen Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s different emotional side. Her personality has always shown up in the house and it was surprising when she burst into tears in the confession room during a one-on-one chat with Bigg Boss stating that she is feeling claustrophobic in the house. It takes a lot of courage which she has shown today while discussing her problems with Bigg Boss and other inmates.


Bigg Boss also asks Nimrit if she's happy with the way she's presenting herself in the house. She says she's just how she's showing herself. She discusses that the housemates feel she's weak because she cries. Bigg Boss tells her one thing he doesn’t know why people call the Bigg Boss 16 house – a game, rather than that they should just treat it like a house which will make them feel more at home.


After which, Nimrit goes on to Shiv and MC Stan opening up about her history with anxiety and depression and they supportingly empathize with her. Nimrit finally talks to Shalin and says she cannot express how she feels. She is missing her family and Abdu gives her a hug. Usually, people don't talk about their problems openly but she is actually a Sherni in the house.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Bigg Boss 16 bigg boss salman khan Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment Buzz Entertainment News Update

