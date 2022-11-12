BIGG BOSS 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gives a befitting reply to Priyanka

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia aka Sherni Sardarni always stood up for right and we all can witness the same from the first episode
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia aka Sherni Sardarni always stood up for right and we all can witness the same from the first episode. We have seen how Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary were seen locking horns with each other since day 1. But when it comes to her friends and other issues Nimrit never leaves a chance to be vocal about her thoughts.
In the last episode, the host Salman Khan announced the entry of Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani into the house. Later the duo gave some fun tasks to the inmates to perform. Arjun and Sunny give housemates the second task, where they are asked to give hearts to other contestants who won or broke their hearts. Tina, MC Stan, Ankit, Nimrit, Sajid, and Sumbul performed the task.
Ankit gave a broken heart to Nimrit stating that she abused Priyanka. To which Nimrit replied that it is my sanity to which I replied to her because Priyanka always enters in every matter. Yesterday also, when Ankit was talking to Nimrit and she was giving a reply to Ankit, Priyanka poked her noise there also and start fighting with her again. Nimrit was peacefully replying by saying that I am an adult and I know what I am doing. She also mentioned how much one can ignore the other person I agree that I said something but is my way of coping!