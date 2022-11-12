CONGRATULATIONS! Bipasha Basu and Karan Sigh Grover become parents to a baby girl, name her Devi Basu Singh Grover

The couple had organized a lavish baby shower in September this year
Congratulations are in order for Bipasha Basu and Karan Sigh Grover, as they have now become the proud parents to a baby girl. The couple have named her 'Devi Basu Singh Grover'. The couple had captioned their post as, "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine". The couple had organized a lavish baby shower in September this year.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Sigh Grover got wedded on 30 April 2016. Ever since then, they have always served as an inspiration to many by giving major couple goals of living a blissful and happy married life. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had reportedly met in 2015, when they were working together in the horror thriller film 'Alone', which was directed by Bhushan Patel. Both, Karan and Bipasha often indulge in major PDA through the medium of their endearing social media posts.
On the work front, both, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are yet to announce their next assignment.