BIGG BOSS 16: Fans discovered Gautam Singh Vig's emotional side in the last episode!

Gautam Singh Vig has become a household name and getting loved across India
Pic Courtesy: PR
Gautam Singh Vig has become a household name and getting loved across India. After today's episode netizens have discovered his new emotional side which is like a child from the inside. For Gautam love is being tested in the coveted house. There's again a problem in paradise for Soundarya Sharma and Gautam. The problem started when Soundarya confesses to Gori Nagori and reveals that she's testing the authenticity of Gautam's love for her. Gautam who sacrificed 25 lakh rupees just for lady love didn't like her statement at all.
Later, Gautam and Soundarya fight over trust issues in their relationship. Gautam sits with Sajid and is crying and said after 40 days you still don't trust me. I am not able to understand then Soundarya comes and tries to console him. In the kitchen, Soundarya asks Gautam to eat something but he refuses.
This depicts how Gautam takes things seriously and especially when it comes to his lady love. Some netizens wrote, 'Whatever Happening with @gautamsinghvig In #BiggBoss16 It's Really Disgusting Literally They are Taking Advantage of His Innocence & Purity. EveryDay They Play with His Emotions || Still Had Time He Shuld Leave Groups They didn't deserve Him And Play Alone #GautamVig'
Other wrote, 'stay strong gautam , we all can feel you in which phase you are going through , it's all because of bb unbaisedness and karan chachi , we know that your realtion with soundarya is real ! #GautamSinghVig #GautamVig #biggboss16 #WeekendKaVaar'