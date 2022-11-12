Keerti Nagpure learned Tandav in a day for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam'

She said: This was the first time I have performed Tandav in my life. At first, when I got to know about this scene, I was very nervous because I didn't know much about the details. We all know that it is one of the toughest dance forms and it takes years of practice to ace it"

Picture courtesy/Keerti Nagpure's Instagram account

TV actress Keerti Nagpure, who is currently seen in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' shared her experience of learning Tandav for a sequence in the show. She said: This was the first time I have performed Tandav in my life. At first, when I got to know about this scene, I was very nervous because I didn't know much about the details. We all know that it is one of the toughest dance forms and it takes years of practice to ace it."

Keerti was also seen in the shows 'Desh Ki Beti Nandini' and 'Parichay'. However, she never learned this dance form which is associated with Lord Shiva and needs a lot of energy and strength. She reveals how she learned the steps in a short span of time. "I had only one day to rehearse it, so I decided to give my hundred per cent and learn as much as I could. Somehow, I managed to give a one-take performance and I must say, this dance form needs a lot of strength, balance, and a high level of emotions to express it right. I really hope the audience loves my performance."

The show focuses on the love story of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), and Radha (Neeharika Roy). 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs on Zee TV.

