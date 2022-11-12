Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away at 46

The television actor of Kkusum fame was at the gym when he suffered a heart attack

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

Popular TV actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi known for shows such as Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Ziddi Dil Maane Na, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at a gym. He was 46. The actor, known to be a fitness enthusiast, was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at 12.30 pm where he was declared dead, a hospital insider said. “They tried to revive him. In all probability, he suffered a heart attack while he was at the gym. This was told to the hospital by the family,” an insider informed.

Surryavanshi, who earlier went by the name of Anand Suryavanshi, forayed into television with the 2001 show, Kkusum and went on to star in daily soaps, including Mamta, Grihasti and Waaris. His last major television role was this year in Sony SAB’s Ziddi Dil Maane Na. The actor’s sudden demise sent shockwaves across the television industry with his colleagues Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Rode and Jay Bhanushali, among others mourning the loss. Dholakia said she is still in disbelief. “I had met him a year ago and he looked all good. He is into fitness and it is shocking to know about him. We would pick up wherever we left off. It is something you cannot fathom. I had met him on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” the actor said.

Rode tweeted, “Shocked to have read about Siddhaanth’s passing away. My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti.” Bhanushali took to Instagram where he posted a photo of Surryavanshi and wrote, “Gone too soon”. Surryavanshi is survived by wife, model Alesia Raut, and daughter from his previous marriage. He got married to Raut in 2017. She also has a son from an earlier marriage.

His sudden death is the latest in a series of fit men, seemingly in the prime of their lives, who collapsed while exercising. South star Puneeth Rajkumar and comedy star Raju Srivastava also suffered heart attacks while working out.

