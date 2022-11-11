×
Mumbai: TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at gym, police begin probe

Updated on: 11 November,2022 05:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Following the news of his death at an Andheri based gym, the Oshiwara police rushed to the spot and began investigations in the matter

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. File Pic


TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi who was known for his roles in shows including Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn, passed away on Friday, his friends said on social media platforms. They said that he died while he was at the gym. Siddhaanth was 46.


Following the news of his death at an Andheri based gym, the Oshiwara police rushed to the spot and began investigations in the matter.



A police official told mid-day.com, "We have recieved the information regarding the actor's death and a team is sent to the gym for further investigations. No case has been registered as yet. It could be a possible case of heart attacl but we will wait for the doctors report understand the cause of his death and then further investigated the case." 


When contacted Senior Police Inspector of Oshiwara Police station, Manohar Dhanwade said, "A team has been sent for investigation."

Actor Jay Bhanushali took to social media and expressed his grief on the death of the actor. He shared a picture of Siddhaanth and wrote, “gone too soon”.

 

