Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya takes part in Bharat Jodo Yatra along with Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 11 November,2022 05:26 PM IST  |  Hingoli
mid-day online correspondent |

Thackeray was joined by his political party leaders Ambadas Danve, who is the leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, and former MLA Sachin Ahir

Aaditya Thackeray along with Rahul Gandhi. Pic/Shiv Sena


Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray participated in the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Hingoli, Maharashtra. He walked along Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading the cross-country foot march.


Thackeray was joined by his political party leaders Ambadas Danve, who is the leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, and former MLA Sachin Ahir.




The Sena leaders walked along Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the foot march which has entered its 65th day.

In Hingoli, a group of people who arrived to cheer the march, including a large number of women and children, even brought an elephant along.

On Thursday, NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad had taken part in the march.  

(with inputs from PTI)

india maharashtra aaditya thackeray rahul gandhi congress shiv sena

