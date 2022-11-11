Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya takes part in Bharat Jodo Yatra along with Rahul Gandhi

Thackeray was joined by his political party leaders Ambadas Danve, who is the leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, and former MLA Sachin Ahir
Aaditya Thackeray along with Rahul Gandhi. Pic/Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray participated in the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Hingoli, Maharashtra. He walked along Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading the cross-country foot march.
Thackeray was joined by his political party leaders Ambadas Danve, who is the leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, and former MLA Sachin Ahir.
शिवसेना नेते, युवासेना प्रमुख, आमदार @AUThackeray जी भारत जोडो यात्रेमध्ये @RahulGandhi जी यांच्या सोबत सहभागी झाले आहेत. सोबत आहेत, शिवसेना नेते, विधान परिषद विरोधी पक्षनेते @iambadasdanve, विधान परिषदेचे आमदार @AhirsachinAhir आणि इतर अनेक सहकारी आणि शिवसैनिक. pic.twitter.com/aKwxVToSNv— Shivsena Communication (@ShivsenaComms) November 11, 2022
The Sena leaders walked along Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the foot march which has entered its 65th day.
Also Read: Money laundering case: HC asks Sanjay Raut to respond to ED plea against bail
In Hingoli, a group of people who arrived to cheer the march, including a large number of women and children, even brought an elephant along.
On Thursday, NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad had taken part in the march.
(with inputs from PTI)