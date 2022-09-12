Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership

Thackeray scion and kin Varun Sardesai figure on the list of 92 defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club as office-bearers write to CEO seeking permission to cancel their memberships
The MCA facility at Mahavir Nagar, Kandivli was inaugurated on November 11, 2013. Pic/Nimesh Dave
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and his cousin (Yuva Sena office-bearer) Varun Sardesai are among some Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA, Kandivli) members who have defaulted on their annual membership fees. The MCA has written a letter to the CEO, Mumbai Cricket Association (Wankhede Stadium), asking for permission to cancel their memberships.
The MCA, Kandivli, has facilities such as a cricket ground, gymnasium, swimming pool, cafeteria, bowling alley, table tennis courts, etc. Pic/Nimesh Dave
They want memberships of 92 (including Thackeray and Sardesai) such members who have defaulted on paying the fees cancelled. mid-day is in possession of the list of erring members and letter requesting permission to cancel the membership of these people. According to the list, Thackeray Jr has not paid membership renewal fees for 2015-16 and 2016-17. Rashmi Thackeray’s nephew, Varun Sardesai, has not paid the membership renewal fees since 2013-14.
Off the mark
The outstanding of the former environment minister of Maharashtra amounts to Rs 3,933 for the year 2015-16 and Rs 4,008 for the year 2016-17. So the total outstanding against Thackeray Jr according to the MCA account is said to be Rs 7,941.
Sardesai has not paid membership renewal fees for the past 10 years. As per the MCA’s account details Sardesai’s total outstanding from 2013 till date (2022-23) is pegged at around Rs 38,515. According to the internal communication of the MCA (a copy of which is with mid-day), the total outstanding of all defaulting members put together is said to be Rs 22,72,129.
While Aaditya Thackeray’s dues are for 2015-16 and 2016-17, Varun Sardesai’s are from 2013-14 till date. Pics/Rane Ashish, Ashish Raje
The association has been sending reminders to members for clearing the outstanding dues. Finally, the management on August 3, wrote to C S Naik, CEO — Mumbai Cricket Association (Wankhede Stadium) asking for the permission to cancel the membership of these 92 erring people.
Official says no dismissal
Naik did not respond to the calls made to him. However, a senior MCA official who is aware of the defaulters list and letter asking for permission to cancel the membership, said, “Instead of cancelling the membership, we have asked to send one more (final reminder) notice asking members to clear renewal dues. If still they don't clear their outstanding dues then authorities can proceed with action (cancellation of membership) as mentioned in the by-laws to deal with such cases.” The MCA facility at Mahavir Nagar, Kandivli was inaugurated on November 11, 2013 and was named the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana. The club has facilities like — a cricket ground, gymnasium, swimming pool, cafeteria, bowling alley, table tennis courts, etc.
Yuva Sena chief Thackeray said, “I wasn’t aware of the pending dues of these two particular years. I believe the records show the rest have been regularly paid. Will check with the office and MCA and clear the dues.” While Sardesai did not respond to calls and messages, Thackeray scion, during a telephonic conversation said, “Probably Varun is out of town (in one of the rural areas of Maharashtra). I will have a word with him and ask him to clear the pending dues, if there are any.”
Rs 7,941
Total outstanding dues Aaditya Thackeray owes club
Rs 38,515
Total outstanding dues Varun Sardesai owes club