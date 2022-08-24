Mumbai Cricket Association to conduct polls on September 28

Usually, MCA meetings use up considerable amount of time, but Tuesday’s meeting was an exception. “The decision to conduct MCA elections on September 28 was taken within five minutes. It was the shortest meeting in the last three years,” an association source told mid-day

Representational images. Pic/iStock

An emergent meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Apex Council at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, resulted in a decision to hold elections on September 28.

Usually, MCA meetings use up considerable amount of time, but Tuesday’s meeting was an exception. “The decision to conduct MCA elections on September 28 was taken within five minutes. It was the shortest meeting in the last three years,” an association source told mid-day.



Also Read: MCA remains non-committal about providing assignments to Vinod Kambli

There was talk about postponing the elections. However, on Tuesday afternoon, a few officials sent a letter to MCA president Dr Vijay Patil and the Apex Council, calling for a new committee before September 30. “From recent media reports we understand that the upcoming elections of the state associations are likely to be postponed. Apex Council has no powers as per MCA constitution to take [a] decision of postponement of election,” said the letter signed by MCA treasurer Jagdish Achrekar and Apex Council members, Abhay Hadap, Ajinkya Naik, Gaurav Payyade and Kaushik Godbole.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal