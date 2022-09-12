Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of civic polls

Trying to capitalise on political flux in state, upstart party hopes to re-enter Mumbai politics after tepid show last time around
AAP had contested 24 seats in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls but failed to open its account. File pic
Promising to bring its Delhi model to Mumbai, the Aam Aadmi Party said it will enter the upcoming BMC elections with “full force”. For now, the party has zeroed in on free water and public transport. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party said their volunteers will soon reach out to households across the city and prepare ward-level strategies to connect with the citizens better. AAP’s move comes at a time when the state’s politics stands way too fragmented.
AAP contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 24 seats in 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, but had failed to open its accounts. It recently established its footprints beyond Delhi after sweeping the Punjab elections and winning two seats in Goa. The party is preparing to fight for control of the Delhi civic bodies apart from eyeing the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections. It plans to contest in all 227 wards of Mumbai.
AAP supporters celebrate the party’s win in the Punjab elections, in Amritsar on March 10. Pic/AFP
“Soon, our door-to-door campaign will begin. Our volunteers will reach every household in the city and understand their problems first-hand,” said Dwijendra Tiwari, working president of Mumbai AAP. “In Mumbai, every ward has different issues. Malabar Hill and Mankhurd’s issues are different. The party will understand every issue. Our volunteers will also tell citizens about the work done in the field of education and health in Delhi,” said Tiwari.
Also Read:
With little presence in Mumbai, the party will bank on its much-discussed Delhi model to draw voters’ attention. “Free water and public transport and other good work done by the Delhi government will be key to AAP’s strategies,” said a party insider. “We have not taken a final decision on this yet. How much water to give free of charge and who will get free travel from BEST will be decided.”
Dwijendra Tiwari, Mumbai AAP
The party said they will act on people’s concerns and complaints. Last month, its leaders along with Vile Parle (East) residents held a protest over the condition of M C Chagla Marg. AAP workers said that the road had been in terrible condition and the airport authorities and BMC kept blaming each other.
Tiwari said AAP volunteers will create awareness of roads and sanitation in every household. “Our volunteers will also tell citizens about the Modi government’s love for industrialists and businessmen. How they waived loans of businessmen.”