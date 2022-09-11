Weather update: Light to moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers likely in Mumbai today, says BMC

S high tide of 4.73 metre is expected at 12.31 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 0.55 metre is likely to occur at 6.40 pm

Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk down a road during monsoon rains in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Mumbaikars are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers today. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that light to moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers in Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.73 metre is expected at 12.31 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 0.55 metre is likely to occur at 6.40 pm on September 11.

According to the IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1747.7 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 2305.6 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 31.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

