Mumbai sees 187 new Covid-19 cases, active cases are now 1,711

Updated on: 12 September,2022 08:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.1 per cent and the growth rate of cases between September 4 and September 10 stood at 0.024 per cent.

A local checks the area where he got his Covid shot at Cooperage. Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai on Sunday recorded 187 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,47,978 and the toll to 19,718, a civic official said.


The recovery count increased by 375 to touch 11,26,549, leaving the city with 1,711 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. Of the new cases, only 13 are symptomatic, taking the total number of such patients to 216, he added.

The overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city was 1,81,75,335, including 4,801 in the past 24 hours, as per official data.

Also read: India reports 5,076 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 701 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths due to the infection, a state health department official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the state has risen to 81,10,832 and the toll reached 1,48,288, he said.

Mumbai circle accounted for 365 cases, followed by 182 in the Pune circle, Kolhapur 36, Nagpur 32, Latur 30, Nashik 25, Akola 20 and Aurangabad 11, the official said.

Of the three fatalities, one was reported in Mumbai city, while two were from Satara district in Pune circle, he said.

At least 1,056 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,56,324, the official said.

Maharashtra currently has 6,220 active Covid-19 cases. The state’s recovery rate is at 98.10 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, he said.

81,10,832
Total no of cases in Maharashtra

365
Total no of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

01
No of deaths in Mumbai on Sunday 

375
Patients recovered and discharged in Mumbai on Sunday

