×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > SHOCKING Kasauti Zindagii Kays Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away

SHOCKING: 'Kasauti Zindagii Kay's Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away

Updated on: 11 November,2022 04:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actor was working out in the gym where he breathed his last

SHOCKING: 'Kasauti Zindagii Kay's Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away

Official Instagram Account of Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi


The entire entertainment world is in a state of shock today as 'Kasauti Zindagii Kay's Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away. Reports state that he was working out at gym where he breathed his last.  After having made his debut with the serial ‘Kkusum’, actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi went onto be a part of some memorable shows like of ‘Krishna Arjun’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and others.


Also Read: Sidharth Shukla dropped naked truth like fire, says Koena Mitra



Salil Ankola, who happens to be one of close friends of Siddhaanth took to social media and posted a smiling photo of the late actor with the caption, ‘Gone too soon. Rest in peace my friend @_siddhaanth_. No words to express my grief”. His message was accompanied with a broken heart.


Also Read: Sidharth Shukla's crazy fans start early celebrations paying tribute to the late actor

Many took to social media and started drawing parallels between Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi and the late actor Siddharth Shukla, who also passed away while working out in the gym. 

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi siddharth shukla Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment TV News TV updates

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK