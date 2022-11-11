SHOCKING: 'Kasauti Zindagii Kay's Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away

The actor was working out in the gym where he breathed his last
The entire entertainment world is in a state of shock today as 'Kasauti Zindagii Kay's Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away. Reports state that he was working out at gym where he breathed his last. After having made his debut with the serial ‘Kkusum’, actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi went onto be a part of some memorable shows like of ‘Krishna Arjun’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and others.
Salil Ankola, who happens to be one of close friends of Siddhaanth took to social media and posted a smiling photo of the late actor with the caption, ‘Gone too soon. Rest in peace my friend @_siddhaanth_. No words to express my grief”. His message was accompanied with a broken heart.
Many took to social media and started drawing parallels between Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi and the late actor Siddharth Shukla, who also passed away while working out in the gym.