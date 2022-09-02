We all miss Sidharth Shukla as a person… not just any one specific trait or quality of his, says Madhurima Tuli

Siddharth Shukla, who became a household name with shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Bigg Boss’, was one of the most sought-after actors in the television industry. Today’s day and date marks the first death anniversary of Siddharth Shukla
Official Instagram Account of Sidharth Shukla / Madhurima Tuli
Sidharth Shukla was one top rung actor in the TV industry. The success of ‘Bigg Boss’ only upped his stocks in the industry. This happiness could not last for long, as Sidharth Shukla’s life met with an abrupt and unexpected end last year on this date. Today is the first death anniversary of the late actor Sidharth Shukla.
Satish Sundaresan of Mid-Day Online exclusively spoke to Madhurima Tuli on her thoughts about Sidharth Shukla as a co-contestant in ‘Bigg Boss’ as well as a human being.
Madhurima, what is your most vivid memory about Sidharth Shukla?
A happy go lucky guy.
View this post on Instagram
What is it about Sidharth that you miss the most?
We all miss Sidharth as a person, not just any one specific trait or quality of his.
View this post on Instagram
The whole world was shocked with the news about his untimely passing away. What was your reaction when you first heard the news?
I just couldn’t digest the news. I was in a shock. It was very sad and shocking.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Did Aamir Khan issue an apology after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' debacle?
As a human being, Sidharth made so much differences in many people’s lives. What difference did he make in your life?
He was there as a friend… a friend forever. It was very important for me. Even though I came out of the house, he was he was still on my side. He was always there for me throughout.
View this post on Instagram
According to you, what is that one quality about Sidharth that made him the darling of millions and also the winner of ‘Bigg Boss’?
His personality and the way he was with everyone. He was extremely kind and nice to everyone. He was not at all biased. That’s what connected him with everyone. And it was this quality of his which made him the winner of the trophy.
Play Quiz: How well do you know the late television actor Sidharth Shukla?