Breaking News
Mumbai pothole menace: Need 20 mins to cover 300 metres on Mulund-Airoli Road, say commuters
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Karnataka: Seer accused of sexual assault case arrested by Police
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Did Aamir Khan issue an apology after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle

Did Aamir Khan issue an apology after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' debacle?

Updated on: 02 September,2022 12:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The clip began with the words 'Michami Dukkadam' which roughly translates to 'may all my improper actions be inconsequential'

Did Aamir Khan issue an apology after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' debacle?

Aamir Khan. Pic/AFP


Aamir Khan left netizens confused after an apology video was uploaded on Instagram page of Aamir Khan Productions.


The clip began with the words 'Michami Dukkadam' which roughly translates to 'may all my improper actions be inconsequential'.

A voice was heard saying, as words appeared on a black screen, "All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry."


"We also hurt people with our jokes and sometimes without talking. If I have hurt your feelings in any way ever then I ask for your forgiveness with my heart, promise and being." The video ended with 'Michami Dukkadam'," the clip stated.

Also Read: PHOTOS: A look at Sidharth Shukla's journey from television to Bollywood

The theme from actor Shah Rukh Khan's film Kal Ho Na No played as the background music.

Reacting to the post, a user commented, "Seems like someone has hacked his account."

"Apology for laal Singh Chaddha failure?" Another one wrote.

The strange post comes days after Aamir's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' failed at box office.

The film and its cast had been mired in controversy ahead of the film's release over Aamir's controversial statements made in the past leading to Laal Singh Chaddha becoming a target of the rising boycott trend on social media.

Play Quiz: How well do you know the late television actor Sidharth Shukla

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think `Brahmastra` will cross 100 Cr club after the boycott trend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
aamir khan Laal Singh Chaddha bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK