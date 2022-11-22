×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Alaya F talks about working opposite Kartik Aaryan in Freddy Sets a really high benchmark

Alaya F talks about working opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Freddy': Sets a really high benchmark

Updated on: 22 November,2022 08:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kartik Aaryan's most awaited Freddy is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy ’

Alaya F talks about working opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Freddy': Sets a really high benchmark

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in a still from Freddy. Pic- PR


Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine-chilling romantic thriller ‘Freddy’. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz, and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.


Kartik Aaryan's most awaited Freddy is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy ’. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.



Also Read: Alaya F's chilling first look from 'Freddy' amps up the curiosity for film


Alaya F who marks her second feature film with Freddy, shared her experience of working opposite Bollywood’s hottest star, Kartik Aaryan. “Working with Kartik was not only a wonderful experience overall, but I think I also learned a lot from him. He has such energy and enthusiasm for the films he does. He’s so driven and so hard working that it sets a really high benchmark. Seeing him work and working with him validated my core belief, that if you’re obsessed with your work and if you consistently work hard, nothing can stop you from achieving everything you want and more.”

Will Freddy prove to be a gamechanging performance in Kartik Aaryan`s career?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kartik aaryan Freddy Alaya F Entertainment News bollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK