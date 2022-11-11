Freddy: Kartik Aaryan casts a magic spell with his flawless dance moves in new song, 'Kaala Jaadu'

Titled 'Kaala Jaadu', the track is accompanied by a well-choreographed music video featuring Kartik dressed in a tuxedo surrounded by a number of masked girls in black dresses

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming crime-thriller 'Freddy' just released its first song on YouTube. Titled 'Kaala Jaadu', the track is accompanied by a well-choreographed music video featuring Kartik dressed in a tuxedo surrounded by a number of masked girls in black dresses.

Kartik's co-star in the film, Alaya F, shared a clip from the song on her Instagram handle, with the caption - "#Freddy is here to cast his spell on you with his #KaalaJaadu!".

The song is yet another feather in the cap of music director Pritam, who is known for well-orchestrated hits in the past like 'Badtameez Dil' and 'Kesariya' from the recently released Brahmastra. Its grand orchestration is almost reminiscent of Bond songs - dark, sinister and moody. It is bound to make listeners sway in vogue, but with caution!

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan to star in 'Hera Pheri 3', confirms Paresh Rawal

The dark, husky voice of Arijit Singh adds another dimension to the song, making it sound as twisted as the character of Kartik Aaryan would be in the film, a dentist with murderous tendencies. Nikhita Gandhi too brings a lot of gravitas to the song.

The lyrics are equally dark and twisted, in sync with the theme of the film. Penned by Pushkin award-winning lyricist Irshad Kamil, they are suggestive of the nature of the film, with lines such as "Hota ishq mein koi na koi toh kaala jaadu" making it very clear that this isn't a song of a typical protagonist.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy will be released on Disney+Hotstar on December 2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever