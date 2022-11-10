Kartik Aaryan gained 14 kgs for 'Freddy'

Freddy is set to release on 2nd December on Disney+ Hotstar

Kartik Aaryan is all set to impress the same year in a whole new avatar for his upcoming next, 'Freddy'. Getting into the shoes of a new character has indeed come as a challenge for the superstar in terms of body transformation.

Guiding Kartik through the transformation, celebrity fitness trainer Samir Jaura shared in a recent interview with a leading daily, saying, "Kartik is someone with a genetically lean body. So, when he was required to gain around 14 kilos for Freddy, we knew it is going to be a task. But his dedication is next level! He was able to achieve the look well in time, following disciplined routine workouts and the right diet plan. Putting on kilos requires a well-supervised process because it is not just simply the shredding of muscles or getting ripped. He has done a fantastic job and the look came perfectly for the film."

The young star shared with the daily, "Freddy has been one of the most interesting and surprising scripts that I have ever read. When I saw that I would also be required to gain weight for the role among other preparations, I just wasn't able to worry in that moment, because I was so excited to play this character. And it was quite difficult, trying to put on so much weight altogether. But, under Samir's training, we achieved the goal in time and gladly, the entire team loved the final look."

The teaser of 'Freddy' has just dropped and has started to create examples of its success in no time. Having received a lot of love from the audience and critics for Kartik's surprising new look as the actor gives you chills with his screen presence in the teaser, it became the talk of the town.

