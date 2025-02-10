Have you heard? Malayalam actor Alencier Ley Lopez has sparked controversy with his candid remarks about legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth; (right) Alencier Ley Lopez

Listen to this article Have you heard? Alencier Ley Lopez’s controversial remarks on Big B & Rajinikanth; Asha Bhosle remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar x 00:00

Bachchan, Rajinikanth can’t act?

ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam actor Alencier Ley Lopez has sparked controversy with his candid remarks about legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth. While promoting his upcoming film Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal, Alencier shared his experience of working with the duo in Vettaiyan [2024]. He revealed that he didn’t receive payment for his role, but he wanted to do the film anyway as he wanted to work with Bachchan and Rajinikanth at least once in his lifetime. He stated, “I realised Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan don’t know how to act.” He described their acting style as “over the top.”

Returning to Malayalam cinema

Mohanlal, Nayanthara and Mammootty

Nayanthara is making a grand comeback to Malayalam cinema after a two-year hiatus. She will star alongside Mohanlal and Mammootty in Mahesh Narayanan’s upcoming directorial venture, the working title of which is MMMN. Her last Malayalam film, Gold, released in 2022. Nayanthara, in the film’s announcement video, was seen receiving a warm arrival on the set, and interacting with Mammootty and the crew. She earlier shared shared the screen with Mohanlal in movies like Natturajavu [2004], Twenty:20 [2008], Evidam Swargamanu [2009], and Christian Brothers [2011]. She previously worked with Mammootty in Rapakal and Thaskara Veeran [2005], Bhaskar The Rascal [2015], and Puthiya Niyamam [2016].

When Lata gave Asha a side-eye

(From left) Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, 91, recently remembered her sister, the late singer, Lata Mangeshkar. She candidly opened up on why the sisters always draped white sarees and chose not to wear other colours. She said that that when she wore a pink saree once, Mangeshkar gave her a “side-eye”. Bhosle revealed, “We would wear white sarees in those days. Didi [Lata] and I both would wear white sarees as it looked good on our skin colour. Aur colour pehnenge toh aur kaale dikhenge [other colours would make us look darker].” Bhosle, in the picture, which she had earlier shared on Instagram, is seen with Mangeshkar, both in white sarees.

Betrayed SRK

(From left) Anubhav Sinha and Shah Rukh Khan

After 13 years of Ra.One’s [2011] failure, director Anubhav Sinha has said that he felt like he “betrayed” the film and its star, Shah Rukh Khan’s trust. The filmmaker said that he was overwhelmed with the “sheer scale” of the film. He also shared that he had thought that the movie would be groundbreaking as it had top-notch VFX. However, the sci-fi offering received polarising reviews. Anubhav also admitted that SRK was very excited about the film, and was heartbroken when it didn’t fare well at the box office. The director recalled that there were people within the industry who were waiting for SRK’s “downfall” and were celebrating Ra.One’s failure.