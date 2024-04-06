Ali Abbas Zafar on casting Prithviraj Sukumaran in BMCM: ‘Akshay sir and Tiger used to feel like junior artists’

Joking about how Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar would feel like junior artists whenever Prithviraj used to come, Ali Abbas Zafar talked about casting the South star in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is one of the hottest topics currently. With the multi-starrer action drama releasing on April 10, the fans can’t contain their excitement, and every detail surrounding the film is making headlines. Now, in an interview, the film's director, Ali Abbas Zafar, has talked about casting Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist for his film. The director shared that he had never been so jittery during a narration.

In conversation with News18’s Showsha, the actor shared, “There’s a reason why Prithvi is in the film. His character is so important in it. "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is a three-hero film and not a two-hero film. He’s an anti-hero, but the way he’s mounted in the film and his character graph is clear that the film is his story rather than Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan’s. I’ve never been so jittery during a narration because I really wanted him to do the film. I knew that if he says no, I wouldn’t have anyone else to fall back on. But Prithvi gave me a carrot and took it away as he said that he loves the script but won’t be able to do it because he didn’t have the dates.”

Further, after Sukumaran shared that he didn’t have dates, Zafar kept calling him and said that he will adjust Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s dates to accommodate things. “I kept calling and messaging him in the middle of the night and in early mornings saying, ‘Prithvi, I really want you to do it.’ I told him that I would change Akshay and Tiger’s dates to accommodate his schedule,” the director shared.

Further joking about how Tiger and Akshay would feel like junior artists whenever Prithvi used to come, Ali shared, “Prithvi would only come on the set for four hours since he was shooting for two other really big films. And when he would be there, Akshay sir and Tiger used to tell me that they felt like junior artists because all the attention would be on him (laughs).”

About ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’:

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, alongside Manushi Chillar and Alaya F in the lead. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the big baddie and Sonakshi Sinha in an interesting role. The film is all set to release on April 10, 2024.