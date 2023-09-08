Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani join hands for the actress's homegrown children's brand 'Ed-A-Mamma'

Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani come together for the actress' children products brand 'Ed-A-Mamma'

Alia Bhatt has ventured into the world of entrepreneurship with her brand, Ed-A Mamma Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani joined forces to grow the brand. This collaboration is important because it pushes "vocal-for-local" ethos

From her initial foray into Bollywood with her debut in Student Of The Year to her recent Hollywood adventure with Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt’s s career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. The actress has traversed both Indian and international cinema, firmly establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. However, her latest achievement as the Best Actress at the 69th National Film Awards for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi has added a new feather to her cap.

Beyond her acting prowess, Alia Bhatt has ventured into the world of entrepreneurship. She embarked on a unique journey by starting her brand, Ed-A Mamma, during her pregnancy with her daughter, Raha.

In recent exciting news, Alia Bhatt made a significant announcement on the 6th of September via her social media platforms. She shared a captivating picture of herself alongside the esteemed Isha Ambani, revealing their exciting joint venture. Alia's Instagram caption read, "Ed-a-Mamma is a bootstrapped venture with a big heart. Reliance Retail is India's largest retailer. What we have in common is our dream to continue the work of building a homegrown, vocal-for-local brand of children's products that are safe, parent-friendly, and planet-friendly."

This collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani holds immense promise, as it brings together their shared vision for creating quality children's products while championing the "vocal-for-local" ethos. It's a testament to their dedication to providing products that prioritize safety, convenience, and sustainability, all of which resonate with modern parents.

In a touching and personal touch to this partnership, Alia Bhatt remarked, "On a more personal note, for Isha and me, this is also about two moms coming together. That just makes it so much more special."

Alia Bhatt's journey from a promising Bollywood debutante to a Hollywood actress and now a successful entrepreneur continues to inspire aspiring artists and businesswomen alike. Her latest triumph at the National Film Awards and her exciting collaboration with Isha Ambani demonstrate that she is not only one of the most respected figures in entertainment but also a trailblazer in her own right.