Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor head home with their newborn; see first pic

On Thursday morning, Alia Bhatt was seen leaving the hospital with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on November 6, Sunday. The couple who got married on April 14 this year has become parents to a baby girl.

In the past few days, members of the Bhatt and Kapoor family were seen going in and out of the HN Reliance hospital where Alia was admitted. On Thursday morning, Alia Bhatt was seen leaving the hospital with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter.

On Sunday, Alia took to her Instagram handle to announce the birth of her baby. "And in the best news of our lives- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is ! We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!," wrote Alia and Ranbir in a post shared on Alia Bhatt's social media handle.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and her Hollywood debut 'Heart Of Stone', co-starring Gal Gadot. Ranbir's upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.

