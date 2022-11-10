×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor head home with their newborn see first pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor head home with their newborn; see first pic

Updated on: 10 November,2022 11:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Thursday morning, Alia Bhatt was seen leaving the hospital with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor head home with their newborn; see first pic

Alia Bhatt. Pic- Yogen Shah


Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on November 6, Sunday. The couple who got married on April 14 this year has become parents to a baby girl. 


In the past few days, members of the Bhatt and Kapoor family were seen going in and out of the HN Reliance hospital where Alia was admitted. On Thursday morning, Alia Bhatt was seen leaving the hospital with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter. 



On Sunday, Alia took to her Instagram handle to announce the birth of her baby. "And in the best news of our lives- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is ! We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!," wrote Alia and Ranbir in a post shared on Alia Bhatt's social media handle.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ð¤âï¸ (@aliaabhatt)

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and her Hollywood debut 'Heart Of Stone', co-starring Gal Gadot. Ranbir's upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.

Also Read: In photos: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor bring their newborn home

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor Entertainment News bollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK