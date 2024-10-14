After a month of delay, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh return to complete Kashmir shoot for 'Alpha'

After Alpha’s Kashmir leg was cancelled last month due to rains, sources say Alia and Sharvari have headed back to the Valley to finish 10-day shoot

Two female spies fighting the baddies against Kashmir’s mountainous terrain—that’s how director Shiv Rawail had imagined one of the fight sequences in Alpha. In September, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari went to Pahalgam for the spy thriller’s third schedule. However, the team was unable to conduct the 10-day stint after the rains wreaked havoc in the region. Now, mid-day has learnt that the unit has headed back to the Valley.

Shiv Rawail

During their last trip, Bhatt and Sharvari could barely film three days due to the rains that lashed the region. A source reveals, “The director had cancelled the schedule due to the terrible weather. After that, Shiv and producer Aditya Chopra considered different possible cities where they could film the portions. However, they soon realised that the Valley’s picturesque locations were perfect for the sequences in question, and slotted the Kashmir leg again for mid-October.”

We’ve heard that Sharvari flew out yesterday, while Alia will join the unit today or tomorrow. Over the next few days, the duo will film an action sequence and a song. The insider adds, “The action set-piece involves an elaborate chase. Besides Pahalgam, they will shoot in Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Srinagar.” With Alpha, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also join the spyverse, which includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.