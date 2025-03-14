As Alia Bhatt birthday approaches, it’s the right time to pen down the films she led on her shoulders. From Raazi and Darlings to Jigraa, here are five female-centric films Alia Bhatt has nailed with her skills.

In Pic: Films Posters

Listen to this article From Raazi to Jigra, 5 times Alia Bhatt proved she can lead from the front x 00:00

If there is one Bollywood actress in the film industry who is proving herself with each new movie she does, then it has to be Alia Bhatt. From making sure that movies led by actresses earn money to becoming the one every director can bank on, Alia has already done it all. It is a fact that Alia doesn't really need a big actor to make sure that her movie does well, and as her birthday approaches, it’s the right time to pen down the films she led on her shoulders. From Raazi and Darlings to Jigraa, here are five female-centric films Alia Bhatt has nailed with her skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt's top films

Dear Zindagi

The first women-centric film that Alia Bhatt ever did was Dear Zindagi, starring her opposite one of the biggest superstars ever, Shah Rukh Khan. The movie revolves around a girl, Alia Arora, who is battling childhood trauma, depression, betrayal, and many other lows in her life. The Imtiaz Ali directorial follows the tale of how Arora meets her therapist, Dr. Jehangir "Jug" Khan, and how he helps her come out of the darkest phase of her life.

Raazi

The next women-centric film that she did was back in 2018, Raazi. The movie revolves around a spy who marries into the family of Pakistani soldiers and provides information about their plans to the Indian military. In the film, Alia portrayed the role of Sehmat Khan. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, a true account of an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The next female-led film by Alia Bhatt shocked everyone. This movie proved that Alia can do anything under the sun. The actress nailed the role of a sex worker in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the film, she played the role of Gangu, a sex worker who fights for the rights of her people. Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi, the movie revolves around Gangu, who was forced into this business and later went on to become an influential figure in Mumbai’s red-light area.

Darlings

After delivering two strong performances with Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raazi, it was time for Alia to produce her own film. With Darlings, Alia turned into a producer. The debut production, featuring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma along with her, was not a theatrical release; rather, this movie was a Netflix original. The plot of the film revolves around Badrunissa, who, after enduring years of pain and after losing her child, turns into a rebel and teaches a lesson to her husband. This Netflix original was highly praised and received critical acclaim.

Jigraa

Alia has been proving her mettle in the industry, and with her most recent release, Jigraa, Alia yet again won hearts with the portrayal of Satyabhama Anand, a sister who can fight against any odds to save her baby brother from the darkness of this world. Though Jigraa didn't receive good numbers at the box office, the movie was very well received by viewers online when it was released on an OTT platform.