When Salman Khan pulled out a gun and 'shot' Shah Rukh Khan on Karan Arjun set

Updated on: 13 March,2025 10:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Johnny Lever, who was a part of Karan Arjun recently shared an anecdote that left everyone on set shocked. He revealed Salman Khan pulled out a gun and 'shot' Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Karan Arjun

It’s been months since the 1995 film Karan Arjun marked its re-release in theatres. Directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, it is one of the rare movies that brought together two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. Actor-comedian Johnny Lever, who was also a part of the film recently shared an anecdote which left everyone on set shocked. 


Salman Khan ‘shot’ SRK with his gun 


In an interview with Galatta, Johnny Lever recalled the time Salman and Shah Rukh played a prank on the entire cast and crew. He shared, "We were shooting Karan Arjun in Jaipur, and after shooting in the evening, we used to party. We were drinking, dancing, and enjoying. Salman used to tease Shah Rukh on the set. He used to call him a star and tease his dancing. We were all worried that Shah Rukh would be offended if it turned serious.”


He added, "One evening at the party, the two started fighting all of a sudden (Salman pulls out a gun). Shah Rukh collapsed. We all were shocked. Honey Irani gasped. She was on the verge of an attack. But they were joking. What a prank it was. Then Shah Rukh got up and both of them just started laughing."

A couple of years ago, Salman had recounted the prank on Aap Ki Adalat revealing he used a blank gun from the set. 

About Rakesh Roshan’s ‘Karan Arjun’

Besides Salman and Shah Rukh, the film also starred Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri. It told the story of two brothers, who are reincarnated to seek revenge on their mother’s behalf. Over the years, ‘Karan Arjun’ (1995) has remained etched in pop culture due to its high-on-recall dialogues like 'Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge', soul-stirring music by Rajesh Roshan in songs like 'Yeh Bandhan Toh...', 'Bhangda Paale', 'Rana ji Maaf Karna' and 'Jaati Hoon Main' along with the endearing theme of brotherhood.

Shah Rukh and Salman were seen sharing screen space in the 2023 films Pathaan and Tiger 3. The two did cameos for each other’s films which were loved by their fans and the audience. 

