Aamir Khan will be celebrating his 60th birthday on March 14. Ahead of it, the actor was seen hosting his close friends and actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan at Aamir Khan's house (Pics/ Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan unite at Aamir Khan's house ahead of latter's 60th birthday x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be celebrating his 60th birthday on March 14. While one hears that the actor is planning on hosting a grand birthday party for his industry friends and colleagues, he seems to have hosted an intimate pre-birthday gathering. On Wednesday night, actors Salman and Shah Rukh Khan were seen arriving at Aamir's residence in Bandra. It seems like the trio is having an intimate gathering to celebrate Aamir's milestone birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman and SRK at Aamir's house

On Wednesday night, Salman was seen arriving first at Aamir's house. The duo has worked together in the hit film Andaz Apna Apna which will also be re-released in theatres next month. Earlier, this year, Aamir had also appeared on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss for the first time ever. He was accompanied by his son Junaid Khan and actress Khushi Kapoor for the promotion of their film Loveyapa. Aamir and Salman entertained the audience with their friendly banter during the episode and gave a glimpse into the bond they share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan is also a close friend of Aamir and Salman. He was seen arriving a while after Salman at Aamir's residence for the close-knit gathering.

In December last year, at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Aamir was asked if he and the other two Khans will be seen together in a film. "Around six months ago, Shah Rukh, Salman and I were together and we did speak about this. In fact I was the person who brought this up. I told shah Rukh Khan and Salman that it will be really sad if the three of us didn't do a film together. Salman and Shah Rukh were equally in agreement. They were like we must do a film together, the three of us. So hopefully it will happen soon. I will need the right kind of story. It will have to be the right script and we are looking forward to it," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aamir Khan's birthday to be marked with special film festival

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be honored with a special film festival in recognition of his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The festival will showcase his iconic films, celebrating his legacy and impactful journey in the industry. PVR INOX will present “Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar,” a special film festival celebrating Aamir Khan’s monumental contribution to Indian cinema.